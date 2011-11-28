WASHINGTON Nov 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) will brief U.S. offshore drilling regulators on its recent oil spill off the coast of Brazil, an agency official said on Monday.

Michael Bromwich, the head of the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, said the agency requested the briefing to gain more information about the accident and to assess whether there were any implications for U.S. offshore drilling oversight. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)