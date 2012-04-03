* Automating process will cut review to 60 days-officials
* Program will be ready in early 2013
* US also to electronically track lease sales
April 3 The Obama administration announced on
Tuesday plans to slash by up to 80 percent the time it takes to
review applications for oil and gas drilling permits on land.
A new automated processing system for drilling applications
would reduce the review time and allow applicants to more
quickly correct problems with or information missing from permit
applications, U.S. officials told reporters.
"This is an example of our effort to try to move forward
with an agenda that is the president's "all of the above" energy
agenda...specifically, to make oil and gas permitting and
production on public lands a reality," Interior Secretary Ken
Salazar said.
He said the automated permit application process, which is
expected to be in place in early 2013, would be similar to a
program already in place for offshore drilling permits.
The announcement came at the end of a two-day trip to North
Dakota in which Salazar toured oil and gas development sites and
met leaders at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to discuss
energy production on federal tribal lands.
Salazar has been stumping for President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign in recent weeks, advocating the White
House's "all of the above" energy strategy to increase domestic
production and reduce dependence on foreign oil.
North Dakota and its Bakken Shale have become part of what
Salazar called "ground zero" for domestic energy production, as
new drilling techniques allow companies to extract oil and
natural gas from rock formations.
The boom has led to something of a domestic energy
renaissance. But as U.S. gasoline prices rise dramatically,
Republicans in Congress and in the race for the nomination to
challenge President Obama have argued that his administration
has not opened enough public lands for exploration and drilling.
Critics also have said the process to obtain drilling
permits takes too long - rightly, in some cases, said Bob Abbey,
director of the Bureau of Land Management. He said automating
the onshore permit application process could cut the application
review period from 298 days to about 60 days.
The department also will establish by the end of 2012 a
national lease sales system to electronically track the entire
federal leasing process, he said.
"The president has made it clear to us that he wants us to
continue to produce more oil and natural gas here at home,"
Abbey said.
"And while this alone is not a solution to high gasoline
prices, it will help reduce reliance on foreign oil and our
vulnerability to the up-and-down swings of the international
market."
Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas
producers, praised the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.
The group said the move would reduce oil and gas companies'
uncertainty about drilling applications by simplifying the
permitting process and making lease sales data more transparent.
(Reporting By Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)