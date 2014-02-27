(Adds details from proposal, background, comments from agency)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The Obama administration on
Thursday laid out a framework for assessing the amount of crude
off the Atlantic coast, another step toward possibly allowing
oil production in an area that has been out of reach for
decades.
The plan was released as part of the Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management's final environmental review of the possible impacts
of seismic testing to gauge oil reserves in the Atlantic Ocean.
If approved, the proposal would require measures aimed at
avoiding vessel strikes of marine animals, the closure of
certain areas to protect the migration path of the endangered
North Atlantic Right Whale, and the use of underwater
microphones to improve detection of marine mammals during
seismic airgun surveys.
BOEM director Tommy Beaudreau said the data gleaned from
seismic surveys could help the department as it crafts new
leasing plans, although he noted the agency could move ahead
with scheduling a lease sale in the Atlantic before the
assessments are completed.
Under the plan, companies seeking to conduct seismic testing
in the Atlantic would still have to undergo environmental
reviews for their specific projects.
The department's draft environmental review of seismic
testing in the Atlantic was released in 2012.
Drilling was banned off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts in
the 1980s and remained off limits for more than two decades. The
moratorium was lifted in 2008 as lawmakers dealt with fallout
from record high gasoline prices.
The Obama administration was on the verge of allowing a
lease sale off the coast of Virginia when the BP oil spill off
the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 led to the auction's abrupt
cancellation.
Republicans have blasted the president for not including the
Atlantic in the government's current five-year leasing plan, and
have launched numerous failed efforts in the House of
Representatives to enact laws that would force approval of
additional drilling.
Oil producers welcomed the administration's proposal, but
stressed that the agency would need to signal that it plans to
include the Atlantic in its next leasing plan for companies to
actually invest in the seismic testing, which can cost tens of
millions of dollars.
"The market will be there if the potential for leasing is
there," said Erik Milito, director of upstream and industry
operations for the American Petroleum Institute.
Nine companies currently have pending applications with the
bureau to do assessments in the Atlantic.
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the top Republican on the
Senate energy committee, said she hoped the administration would
allow further action in the Atlantic to move ahead swiftly.
"It is a shame that it has taken this long to begin the work
needed to survey our nation's energy resources off the Atlantic
coast," Murkowski said. "I hope this review will mean boats in
the water this year, followed very soon by lease sales."
