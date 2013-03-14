March 14 More U.S. drivers chatted on the phone
or used email and text messaging while behind the wheel in 2011
than did their counterparts in several Western European
countries, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said on Thursday.
The data showed 69 percent of Americans aged 18 to 64
reported they had talked on their cell phone while driving in
the previous 30 days, more than in any European country
surveyed. In Europe, rates ranged from 59 percent in Portugal to
21 percent in the United Kingdom.
Additionally, nearly a third of Americans reported they had
read or sent text or email messages while operating a car,
compared with 15 percent of drivers in Spain. Portuguese and
American drivers were on par when it came to texting but full
country-by-country data was not immediately available.
"Overall, drivers in the United States used their mobile
phones to talk and text more than drivers surveyed in each of
the other European countries," said Rebecca Naumann, a CDC
researcher on the survey.
The newly released data, collected in 2011 from thousands of
drivers, comes at a time of growing public concern over the
effects of distracted driving, which has been linked to
thousands of vehicular deaths and injuries in recent years and
has led to counter efforts by lawmakers and parents.
"We need to make a commitment to putting our devices away
while we are in the car," Naumann said.
The data came amid concerns over the impact of mobile phones
and electronic devices on driving and road safety. Thirty-three
U.S. states and the District of Columbia restrict at least some
drivers from using their cell phones while driving, the CDC
said.
Researchers said there was no significant difference in
behavior along gender lines but that younger drivers were more
likely to use their devices behind the wheel. Roughly half of
U.S. drivers aged 18-24 reported reading and sending text or
email messages, compared to nearly 10 percent of drivers aged 55
to 64.
Each day in the United States, more than nine people are
killed and more than 1,060 people are injured in vehicle crashes
reported to involve a driver distracted by using a mobile device
or eating, among other behaviors, the CDC said.
In 2011, 3,331 people were killed in crashes involving a
distracted driver, compared with 3,267 in 2010, government data
showed.
The survey's margin of error varied for each of the
questions because of varying sample sizes in the different
countries. The question posed to Americans about the amount they
talk on their cell phones, for example, had a margin of error of
plus or minus 2.3 percent.
