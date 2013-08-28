By Karen Brooks
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 28 The best drivers in the
United States live in northern Colorado, while motorists on the
crowded roadways of Washington, D.C., are twice as likely to
crash as the national average, according to Allstate America's
Best Drivers Report released this week.
Drivers in the nation's capital get involved in crashes once
every 4.8 years on average, compared with a national average of
once per decade. The most dangerous cities to drive in after
Washington are Baltimore; Providence; Hialeah, Florida and
Glendale, California.
New York drivers have crashes on average once every 7.3
years, while those in Chicago and Houston crash once every 8
years.
By way of comparison, the average driver in Fort Collins,
Colorado, crashes every 13.9 years. The next-safest cities were
Boise, Idaho; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Brownsville, Texas and
Madison, Wisconsin.
The report, released Tuesday, surveyed Allstate insurance
claims over 2011 and 2012 in 200 of the United States' largest
cities to determine how often drivers there have crashes.
The company uses the two-year time frame in each annual
report to mitigate any spikes in the numbers due to weather
events or similar unusual influences on the statistics.
Allstate drivers make up about 10 percent of all insured
motorists nationwide, the report said.
The report draws distinctions between driving in big cities,
where traffic, emergencies, public transportation and simply
getting lost pose more dangers, and small-town driving, where
high speed limits, fewer crosswalks and large vehicles are among
the most common threats.
Indeed, almost all of the 20 cities with the safest drivers
have less than half a million residents, the largest of them
Tucson, Arizona, with 524,000 residents and crashes happening to
drivers about once every 11.4 years - similar to Lincoln,
Nebraska, which is about half the size.
Larger or more crowded cities landed on the bottom of the
list. The 20 least safe cities for drivers include Los Angeles,
Philadelphia, San Francisco, Newark and Miami.