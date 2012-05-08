May 8 Carrying a passenger younger than 21
increases the risk of a driver aged 16 or 17 dying in a car
crash by 44 percent, a U.S. study showed on Tuesday,
highlighting risks of young drivers chauffeuring their friends.
The study, by the American Automobile Association, said most
U.S. states have passed laws in recent years limiting how many
passengers young drivers can carry, and that the number of fatal
crashes involving teen drivers has fallen as a result.
But the motor club said in its report that studies on the
topic of teens driving with passengers were more than a decade
old, so the organization sought to "provide updated estimates."
The report found that drivers aged 16 or 17 increase their
risk of dying in a crash by 44 percent when they have one
passenger younger than 21 in the car.
The fatality risk for a 16- or 17-year-old driver doubles
when he or she is carrying two passengers younger than 21, and
quadruples when three or more such passengers are present.
Teen drivers are more at risk with young passengers because
they are likely to become distracted, the AAA has said.
Conversely, the study said, when a driver aged 16 or 17
carries a passenger who is 35 or older, the young motorist's
risk of death is cut by 62 percent, suggesting the extra pair of
eyes from an adult helps guard against collisions.
"We know that carrying young passengers is a huge risk, but
it's also a preventable one," Peter Kissinger, president and
chief executive officer of AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety,
said in a statement.
He added that the study's findings should send a clear
message to parents not to let their teens travel in a car with
other young people.
Carol Ronis, a spokeswoman for the AAA Foundation, said the
report did not include data on how or if carrying a passenger
affected the risk of an adult drivers dying in a crash.
The study analyzed data on crashes and the number of miles
driven by 16- and 17-year-olds, based on statistics from the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fatality analysis
reporting system and other sources.
There were 2,266 records of drivers in that age group killed
in crashes over the study period of 2007 to 2010, AAA said.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)