By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 28 U.S. Customs and Border
Protection has indefinitely grounded its remaining fleet of nine
drones after operators were forced to crash a pilotless aircraft
off the Southern California coast because of a mechanical
problem, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The mishap on Monday marked the second crash of one of the
agency's drones since it began using the unnamed aerial
surveillance technology in 2006.
"While on patrol off the Southern California coast, the
unmanned aircraft, a maritime variant of the Predator B,
experienced a mechanical failure," U.S. Customs and Border
Protection spokesman Michael Friel said in a statement.
The ground-based flight crew determined the drone would be
unable to return to where it originated in Sierra Vista,
Arizona, and put the aircraft down in the Pacific, Friel said.
The drone hit the ocean about 20 miles southwest of San
Diego at about 11:15 p.m. local time on Monday, said a Customs
and Border Protection official who declined to be named. He said
the decision to bring the aircraft down over water was made out
of concern that it might otherwise lose power and crash on land.
The drone and systems on board were worth $12 million, the
official said.
While the cause of the drone's malfunction was not known,
the agency has grounded the rest of its fleet as a precaution,
and it remained unclear when flights would resume, Friel said.
"We want to determine the cause of this mechanical failure (and)
that will help inform the decision on what the future holds for
the fleet," he said.
The agency has nine drones left in its fleet, a U.S. Customs
and Border Protection official said. All of them are Predator B
models, which are made by the company General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, and they are used to spot illegal border
crossers and narcotics traffickers.
One of the agency's remaining Predators has been modified
for surveillance over the sea, the official said.
The previous crash of a U.S. border drone occurred in 2006,
when one went down in the Arizona desert. Investigators
determined that mishap was caused by an error on the part of a
contractor who was operating the craft, Friel said.
Drones have long been associated with covert U.S. missile
strikes, especially in foreign places including Pakistan and
Yemen.
But they are increasingly being seen as a useful
surveillance tool in the United States, with some police
agencies expressing interest in the technology.
Congress directed the Federal Aviation Administration in
2012 to establish a testing program to further integrate drones
into U.S. airspace.
The FAA said in a statement Tuesday that it would assist the
National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation of the
latest drone crash.
