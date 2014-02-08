WASHINGTON Feb 7 U.S. Customs and Border
Protection put its drones back in the air on Friday after an
investigation into a crash that grounded its unmanned aircraft
fleet, the agency said.
The nine drones were grounded when a mechanical problem
forced operators to crash one of the pilotless aircraft on Jan.
28 off the Southern California coast.
"Effective today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has
lifted the temporary grounding of its Unmanned Aircraft
Systems," spokesman Michael Friel said in an email.
Initial findings from an investigation of the crash showed
that the $12 million drone's generator failed and that the
flight crew reacted properly, he said.
"Appropriate mechanical steps" have been taken to address
potential problems on the other aircraft, Friel said.
The California crash was the second by one of the agency's
drones since it began using the unmanned aerial surveillance
technology in 2006.
The Customs drones are Predator B models made by privately
held General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. They are used to spot
illegal border crossers and narcotics traffickers.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)