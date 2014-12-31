NEW YORK Dec 31 The United States missed a
year-end deadline for publishing new rules on remote-control
aircraft, delaying an eagerly awaited step toward using drones
in everything from farming to package delivery.
Businesses have been clamoring for rules to allow
commercial drone flights, fearing the United States is falling
behind other countries in developing a multibillion-dollar
industry.
The Federal Aviation Administration turned a draft of the
rules - the first major overhaul of the regulations - over to
the White House on Oct. 23, and had said it expected them to be
published in 2014.
But the White House Office of Management and Budget had not
releases the draft by Wednesday. The office has 90 days to
review proposed regulations, during which time analysts craft a
cost-benefit analysis and meet with affected parties. The time
frame often is extended.
Once published, the draft proposal will be subject to public
comment, and it is likely to take at least a year to come into
effect, according to legal and policy experts.
"We are continuing to work with our administration
colleagues to finish the rule," the FAA said on Wednesday. "Our
goal is to get the proposal right."
The rules deal with difficult issues such as potential
licensing of drone pilots and aircraft and flight safety,
according to industry sources.
They also must address the explosive growth of casual fliers
with little knowledge of safety guidelines used by
model-aircraft enthusiasts, industry experts say.
The proliferation of inexpensive drones has led
to more dangerous close calls with jetliners and crowds, the FAA
says.
The rules also may deal with the ability of state and local
authorities to regulate drones. The FAA controls the U.S.
airspace, but numerous states and cities have also passed drone
laws. The FAA may include a "pre-emption clause" in the draft
rules to assert its precedence over other laws.
"The FAA does not want a patchwork of regulations that deal
with operation of model aircraft," said Mark Dombroff, a partner
at the law firm of McKenna Long & Aldridge in McLean, Virginia.
Dombroff led a group including Textron Inc, Rockwell
Collins Inc and the Motion Picture Association of
America that recently met with the FAA to press for pre-emption.
While that probably won't be in the first draft, it likely will
emerge through public comments, he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)