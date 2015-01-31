(Adds government statement, details)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. regulators have published
a description about forthcoming rules on drones that omits
mention of toys, sowing confusion among lawyers and hobbyists
who are closely following the development of the new
regulations.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closely guarded
its draft rule, leading to intense speculation about how it will
govern both commercial flights for photography and crop
inspections, and recreational flying by hobbyists.
Concern about drone dangers intensified this week after a
toy quadcopter crash-landed on the lawn of the White House.
Many observers have been baffled by the lack of rules
governing such burgeoning use of inexpensive toy drones and are
expecting the FAA to address them in its rule, which is months
overdue.
So they saw it as significant when a description of the rule
was updated by the White House last month to include toy drones.
On Friday, the FAA said the revised description was
essentially a typo, and would be corrected. The agency said its
own description remained unchanged - without mention of toys.
But lawyers and hobbyists saw an indicator of the FAA's
intentions, even as the agency remained mum about the rule.
"The language suggests that the draft rule contains proposed
regulations specifically addressed to toys," said Brendan
Schulman, a lawyer at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel who
represents civilian drone makers and operators.
The White House wording created "a lot of confusion,"
especially after a drone crashed there, said Lisa Ellman, a
lawyer in the drone practice at McKenna Long & Aldridge.
Rich Hanson, government affairs director of the Academy of
Model Aeronautics (AMA), the world's largest model aircraft
organization, said it appeared the White House wanted specific
rules for toys.
His organization, which has 170,000 members, recently
requested a meeting with the FAA to discuss the issue.
The AMA helped win an exemption in 2012 from new FAA rules
for hobbyists, arguing its safety code has allowed members to
fly without incident for decades.
But pressure is growing for more restrictions. Inexpensive
remote-control aircraft are widely available on the Internet and
big-box stores. They have been sighted increasingly over crowded
stadiums and straying into the flight paths of airplanes.
The 2012 exemption has made the FAA's job in crafting a rule
difficult. So the FAA and AMA have teamed up on an education
campaign, including a website, knowbeforeyoufly.org.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Shumaker)