(Adds more detail on Project Wing)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Internet giant Alphabet Inc
, the new holding company for Google, expects to begin
delivering packages to consumers via drones sometime in 2017,
the executive in charge of its drone effort said on Monday.
David Vos, the leader for Alphabet's Project Wing, said his
company is in talks with the Federal Aviation Administration and
other stakeholders about setting up an air traffic control
system for drones that would use cellular and Internet
technology to coordinate unmanned aerial vehicle flights at
altitudes under 500 feet (152 meters).
"Our goal is to have commercial business up and running in
2017," he told an audience at an air traffic control convention
near Washington.
Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc are among a growing
number of companies that intend to make package delivery by
drone a reality. But drone deliveries are not expected to take
flight until after the FAA publishes final rules for commercial
drone operations, which are expected early next year.
Two years after initial research began, Project Wing was
announced in August 2014 with a YouTube video showing a field
test of its most viable prototype in Australia.
The prototype flown in Australia, 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) wide
and 0.8 meters (2.6 feet) tall, shares the same four-propeller
quad copter design as popular consumer drones, but the company
said consumers can expect to see new vehicle types and shapes as
the project unfolds.
Inside the United States, Project Wing has conducted testing
with NASA.
Vos, who is co-chair of an FAA task force charged with
coming up with a drone registry, said a system for identifying
drone operators and keeping UAV away from other aircraft could
be set up within 12 months.
"We're pretty much on a campaign here, working with the FAA,
working with the small UAV community and the aviation community
at large, to move things along," he said.
Vos said a drone registry, which the Obama administration
hopes to set in place by Dec. 20, would be a first step toward a
system that could use wireless telecommunications and Internet
technology including cellphone applications to identify drones
and keep UAV clear of other aircraft and controlled airspace.
He said Google would like to see low altitude "Class G"
airspace carved out for drones, saying it would keep UAV away
from most manned aircraft aside from low-flying helicopters,
while enabling drones to fly over highly populated areas.
