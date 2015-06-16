(New throughout to add details of Amazon official's prepared
remarks)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 16 Amazon.com, seeking to
bolster its efforts to deliver products via drone, said on
Tuesday that states and local communities should not be allowed
to regulate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) authorized by federal
aviation regulators.
"Uniform federal rules must apply," Paul Misener, the
e-commerce retailer's vice president for global public policy,
said in written testimony released by a U.S. House of
Representatives oversight committee ahead of a Wednesday
hearing.
"Given the interstate nature of UAS operations, states and
localities must not be allowed to regulate UAS that the FAA has
authorized, including with respect to airspace, altitude,
purpose of operations, performance and operator qualifications."
Misener is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the House
Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of a witness
panel that also includes a senior Federal Aviation
Administration official and a privacy advocate.
Amazon.com and other companies including Google Inc
are working to develop sophisticated drone operations
capable of delivering packages to consumers.
Drone advocates have pressed the FAA to accommodate advanced
technology in commercial drone regulations expected by the end
of 2016. The current proposed rules would limit flights to
daylight hours at low altitudes and within an operator's visual
line of site.
But without comprehensive FAA rules in place now, states and
local municipalities across the United States have been moving
to regulate drone use on their own, using a variety of
approaches.
In his testimony, Misener also called on FAA officials to
make it their priority to harmonize forthcoming regulations on
commercial drone operations with multilateral groups including
the International Civil Aviation Organization. Drone advocates
have said that overseas regulators have been moving more quickly
than their U.S. counterparts to accommodate commercial drone
use.
Amazon is also working with the National Aeronautics and
Space Administration (NASA) on a possible air traffic control
system for drones that would further pave the way for
integration of UAS into U.S. air space.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant
McCool)