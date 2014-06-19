(Note language in fourth paragraph)
By Richard Weizel
NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 19 A 23-year-old
Connecticut woman charged with assaulting a 17-year boy who she
claimed was using a drone to take a video of her on a beach was
ordered by a judge Thursday to have no contact with the teen.
The woman, Andrea Mears, was charged with third-degree
assault and breach of peace for allegedly pummeling Austin
Haughwout and ripping his shirt in a May altercation the teen
recorded in a cellphone video.
"You're assaulting me," Haughwout yells on the video, as
Mears can be seen calling police before the camera begins
shaking and Mears screams for help. The woman calls him a
"pervert" before appearing to throw him to the ground and
grabbing at his face.
"I'm going to beat your ass," she says before Haughwout
calls for someone to summon police.
Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker on Thursday told Mears
that she was to have no contact - electronic or otherwise - with
the alleged victim, of Clinton, Connecticut.
The teen contends he has been using the remote-controlled
drone to film the state beach landscape since he was 9 years
old. Mears has claimed he was trying to get footage of her and
that he attacked her first, but edited that out of a video that
has been widely viewed online.
On Thursday Mears, of Westbrook, declined comment after her
court appearance.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)