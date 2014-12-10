(Adds approval details and perspective from congressional drone
By Alwyn Scott
Dec 10 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
on Wednesday granted four more companies exemptions to use
drones commercially, further opening the airspace to unmanned
aircraft even as lawmakers raised questions about the risks.
Trimble Navigation Ltd, VDOS Global LLC, Clayco Inc
and Woolpert Inc said in their petitions to the FAA that they
would operate drones weighing less than 55 pounds (25 kg) and
keep them within view at all times.
The approvals broaden the uses of commercial drones to
include aerial surveying, construction site monitoring and oil
rig flare stack inspections. Previous FAA exemptions were for
aerial photography by seven television and film companies.
The FAA is expected to release a draft rule on drones by the
end of December. The latest approvals came as the FAA and other
industry officials were questioned by Congress on Wednesday
about the safety and benefits of drone use.
The FAA has been under mounting pressure from companies
seeking to employ drones to survey crops, inspect remote power
lines and pipelines or deliver packages, or other uses.
The U.S. drone industry is expected to generate $13.6
billion in economic activity and create 70,000 jobs in the three
years after commercial use restrictions are lifted, according to
the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International.
The FAA bans most commercial drone flights, but is required
by Congress to integrate drones into the U.S. airspace by
September 2015.
Capt. Lee Moak, president of the Air Line Pilots
Association, brought a small quad-copter to a House aviation
subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that he noted was capable of
flying at 6,600 feet for 15 minutes.
"That means it could easily end up in the same airspace I
occupy when I am on approach to land at Newark, Seattle, or any
other airport," he said, noting increased reports of drone
sightings by pilots.
He urged the FAA not to allow pressure to rapidly integrate
drones into the national airspace and compromise safety.
But others pressed for much more rapid FAA action. Rep.
Roger Williams, a Texas Republican, said Amazon.com has
had difficulty getting FAA permission for outdoor tests of
package delivery in Washington state. Amazon told the FAA this
week it has begun testing outside the United States because of
the restrictions.
The FAA's associate safety administrator, Peggy Gilligan,
said the agency knows Amazon is unsatisfied and expects to
"reach some conclusions shortly" on its application for an
exemption.
