WASHINGTON, March 3 The Federal Aviation
Administration is seeking ways to speed up the approval process
for commercial drone operations, but its efforts have been
hindered by its lack of authority to review multiple
applications on a group basis, the FAA chief said on Tuesday.
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta told a U.S. House aviation
subcommittee that the agency could better address a backlog of
450 requests from companies seeking exemptions to use commercial
drones if it could approve a class of applications that have
similar circumstances.
The FAA recently proposed new regulations that would lift
the current ban on most commercial drone flights, but the final
rule-making could take anywhere from nine months to three years
to finalize. During that period, companies can continue to apply
for exemptions to use drones under strict rules.
The FAA has received about 450 exemption requests, Huerta
said. But online government records show that only 28 companies
have been granted exemptions so far.
"The agency has very limited ability to grant blanket
exemptions to whole classes of users. So what that means is that
we have to evaluate each application on its own individual
merit," Huerta told the hearing.
"Anything that we can do that would enable us to look at
classes of operators that have substantially identical facts or
very similar characteristics could be quite helpful."
The exemption process is currently the only avenue for the
private sector to gain permission to use drones. Companies
awaiting approval include Internet giant Amazon.com,
which wants the FAA to allow it to conduct outdoor drone tests
at a facility in Washington state.
The companies have been lobbying the FAA to streamline the
exemption process by potentially establishing templates for
different industries.
Lawmakers also urged the FAA to move quickly to finalize the
new rules so the United States does not fall behind other
countries in an area that government and industry officials
forecast will generate nearly $90 billion in new investment
worldwide over the next 10 years.
"The estimate timeline of 2017 for finalization of the rule
I think just seems too long," said Representative Frank LoBiondo
of New Jersey, the subcommittee's Republican chairman.
