(Adds industry reaction, paragraphs 7-8)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 3 The Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday that it would place a higher
priority on integrating drones into the national air space by
appointing a senior adviser to coordinate relations with
industry and other outside stakeholders.
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said the new position would
deal with "an absolute crush" of outside interest from the
private sector and allow regulators within the agency's Unmanned
Aircraft Systems (UAS) integration office to concentrate on
crafting new regulations for commercial drone use.
He said the aim was to put "more resources" on drone
integration "to elevate its profile within the agency."
The job, which has not yet been filled, is the latest FAA
action to enhance its accommodation of commercial drones in the
face of mounting pressure from Congress and private industry.
The FAA, which hopes to have final regulations in place by
the start of 2017, has also taken steps to broaden the corporate
use of drones on a case-by-case basis.
"It's almost an external focus on how we can ensure that
we're being responsive to industry and the global community,
while at the same time actually getting the work done that's
getting things into the air space system," Huerta told
reporters.
The Small UAV Coalition, which includes e-commerce companies
Amazon.com and Google Inc, said the change
could further expedite FAA movement on commercial drones.
"Elevating and more fully resourcing the UAS industry at the
FAA is long overdue but a welcome recognition," said coalition
executive director Michael Drobac.
The change essentially splits in two the position of former
FAA drone office manager James Williams, who recently retired.
The new senior UAS adviser will report to FAA Deputy
Administrator Michael Whitaker and have broad scope to deal with
the public, the aviation industry, state and local governments,
members of Congress and others.
A job posting for the senior adviser's position, which
closed May 29, included a salary range of $123,700 to $174,200.
Williams' regulatory duties will also be elevated within
FAA. The new drone office director, who has yet to be named,
will report to Margaret Gilligan, associate FAA administrator
for aviation safety. Williams reported instead to the agency's
flight standards director.
Huerta told reporters that the UAS integration office will
retain its concentration on rulemaking and the granting of
interim exemptions from a near-ban on commercial drones.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Chizu Nomiyama)