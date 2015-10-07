(New throughout, adds technology announcement, further
comments, details and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The Federal Aviation
Administration will test new technology to detect and track
rogue drone flights around U.S. airports through a partnership
with Arlington, Virginia-based CACI International Inc,
the agency said on Wednesday.
The FAA is also testing other safety- and security-related
technologies including geo-fencing software in response to a
recent surge in unauthorized drone flights near airports and
crowded public venues, Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker
said testified before a House aviation subcommittee.
"We will assess the results of that technology as well as
geo-fencing as well as other technologies to try to develop an
approach in conjunction with other agencies that have a security
issue involved here," Whitaker told lawmakers.
He said FAA is also considering setting up a registry with
manufacturers to keep track of drone owners, whether commercial
or recreational. Congress in 2012 prevented FAA from regulating
recreational drones, which are believed to be involved in many
rogue flights.
Officials say the growing number of unauthorized drone
flights pose a safety and security risk to the public. But
authorities have been able to track down the operators of the
unmanned aerial systems in only a tiny fraction of cases.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon
have been involved in developing jamming technologies that could
be deployed by federal authorities and local police.
CACI International is a multinational professional services
and information technology company that has contracted with
federal agencies in the defense, intelligence and homeland
security areas.
Whitaker also told the House panel that FAA and private
sector partners have demonstrated technology that would enable
commercial drones to detect and avoid aircraft and other objects
automatically as well as radio controls.
Experts say detect-and-avoid and radio command-and-control
technologies would be necessary for drones to fly autonomously
over longer distances in package delivery systems envisioned by
companies such as Amazon.com and Google
The FAA has proposed new regulations for commercial drone
use. But the rules include restrictions that could limit
commercial applications including provisions requiring unmanned
aerial systems (UAS) to fly within an operator's line of sight
and during daylight hours only. A final version of the
regulations is expected early next year.
"We are already looking beyond the small UAS rulemaking at
what comes next in terms of the types of operations expected and
what technologies we may need to certify to ensure safety,"
Whitaker in written testimony.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)