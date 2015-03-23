(Repeats with no changes to text)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration plans to unveil new steps soon to make it easier
for companies to use drone aircraft for specific business
operations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Commercial drone flights are generally banned in the United
States, except in a small number of cases where the FAA has
granted an exemption. The has agency received more than 750
requests for exemptions to the ban, but has awarded only 48.
Now the U.S. aviation regulator intends to streamline the
process by no longer requiring companies with exemptions to
obtain a new certificate of authority for each new use of a
drone, the people familiar with the matter said.
The FAA could announce the change next week, ahead of a
congressional hearing on drones scheduled for Tuesday, these
people added.
The FAA had no immediate comment. The agency has been taking
measured steps to ease restrictions on commercial use of drones.
The change in policy could be a positive signal to a wide
swath of companies that are pushing for federal regulators to
remove barriers to commercial uses of automated aircraft, and
help foster growth of an emerging sector of manufacturers and
service providers built around drone technology.
The rule changes also would be a boost for companies that
already have exemptions from the commercial drone ban, such as
Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF Railway Co,
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, and a number of film
and media companies. Those companies could get more flexibility
to use pilotless aircraft for rail and pipeline inspections,
crop surveys and aerial photography for commercials or movies.
Companies awaiting exemptions from the overall ban could
also benefit, including Amazon.com Inc and Yamaha Motor
Co.
On Thursday, Amazon got FAA clearance to experiment with
drones at an outdoor facility in Washington state under a
different set of federal rules. Amazon hopes to develop drones
capable of delivering packages to customer doorsteps.
Industry lobbyists have criticized the current process as
too slow. Companies with approval to fly unmanned aircraft must
obtain government permission each time they intend to use drones
for a new project. They must fill out and get FAA approval for a
two-page "certificate of authority" before each flight
specifying where, when and how long the drone will fly.
The process of authorizing specific flights has bogged down,
said Mark Dombroff, a partner in the drone practice of McKenna,
Long and Aldridge. In one case, Dombroff said, applicants sought
permission to fly over an area of land, but the FAA "wanted us
to apply for every farm individually."
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta told industry
representatives at a recent meeting that his agency was moving
to streamline the process, the sources added.
In February, the FAA proposed rules that would lift the
current ban on most commercial drone use. But industry
representatives say it could be years before the ban is lifted,
leaving businesses to follow the cumbersome exemption process
for now.
(Reporting by David Morgan in Washington, additional reporting
by Alwyn Scott, editing by Soyoung Kim and Joe White)