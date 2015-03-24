UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. aviation regulators on Tuesday unveiled a new policy to speed up approval for the use of commercial drones in the United States under certain conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration, in an expected move , said it would award "blanket" certification allowing companies exempt from a U.S. ban on commercial drones to begin using the aircraft at altitudes of up to 200 feet (61 meters) during daylight hours and within the operator's visual line of sight.
Up to now, companies exempt from the ban have had to seek certification for each new drone use. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.