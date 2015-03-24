(Adds FAA comment, background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. aviation regulators on
Tuesday unveiled a new policy to speed up approval for the use
of commercial drones in the United States under certain
conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a move first
reported by Reuters last week, said it would award
"blanket" certification allowing companies exempt from a U.S.
ban on commercial drones to begin using the aircraft at
altitudes of up to 200 feet (61 meters) during daylight hours
and within the operator's visual line of sight.
Up to now, companies exempt from the ban have had to seek
certification for new drone use, a process that could take up to
60 days for each project.
"The agency expects the new policy will allow companies and
individuals who want to use UAS (unmanned aerial systems) within
these limitations to start flying much more quickly than
before," the FAA said in a release.
The change could be a boost for companies that already have
exemptions from the commercial drone ban, such as Chevron
, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF Railway Co and State
Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.
An FAA official told Reuters it would eventually benefit
companies still seeking aircraft approval including Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd, AeroVironment Inc and General Atomics.
"We're going to give blanket approval," the official said.
"Instead of doing it on a location-by-location basis, which
requires an analysis, we did an analysis for the entire
country."
But lobbyists welcomed the change but said the FAA process
for exempting companies from the commercial drone ban remains
too slow, with only 48 exemptions granted out of several hundred
exemption requests.
The new policy allows flights anywhere in the country except
restricted airspace and other areas such as major cities and
airports, where the FAA prohibits UAS operations.
In February, the FAA proposed rules that would lift the
current ban on most commercial drone use. But industry
representatives say it could be years before the ban is lifted,
leaving businesses to follow the cumbersome exemption process
for now.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing
by Susan Heavey)