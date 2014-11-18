SEATTLE Nov 18 The U.S. aviation safety board
said on Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has the
authority to apply to unmanned aircraft its long-standing rules
against reckless or careless use of manned aircraft.
In making the ruling, the National Transportation Safety
Board sent its first case involving an FAA fine against a drone
back to an administrative law judge to determine if the drone
flight in question was "careless or reckless."
The case involved use of an unmanned aircraft in 2011 to
make a video for the University of Virginia. The FAA fined the
remote pilot $10,000, prompting a lawsuit. An administrative law
judge later found that the FAA did not have enforceable
regulations against reckless use of unmanned aircraft, prompting
the FAA to appeal to the NTSB.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by W Simon)