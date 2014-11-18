(Adds statement from Pirker's lawyer and details about
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Nov 18 The U.S. aviation safety board
ruled on Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has
the authority to apply to unmanned aircraft its longstanding
regulations against "reckless or careless use" of manned
aircraft.
As a result of the decision, which was the National
Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) first involving an FAA fine
against a drone, the case will be sent back to an administrative
law judge to determine whether the flight in question was
"careless or reckless."
The case has been watched closely for indications of the
FAA's ability to enforce regulations against the commercial use
of unmanned aircraft.
The FAA is developing specific regulations for such aircraft
but has effectively banned their commercial use except when
operators are granted special exemptions. In September, it
granted an exemption to a group of film and television
production companies.
The NTSB case involved use of an unmanned aircraft in 2011
to make a video for the University of Virginia. The FAA fined
the remote pilot, Raphael Pirker, $10,000. Pirker appealed the
fine and filed a motion to dismiss the case.
The lawyer for Pirker said he disagreed with the NTSB's
decision and is reviewing options. The ruling only concerned
whether unmanned aircraft are subject to rules on reckless
operation, said Brendan Schulman, a lawyer at Kramer Levin
Naftalis & Frankel LLP in New York.
"The more significant question of whether the safe operation
of drones for business purposes is prohibited by any law was not
addressed," he said, adding that the question is pending in a
separate case that Kramer Levin also is handling.
The NTSB ruling is likely to prompt more companies to seek
exemptions from FAA regulations to operate small unmanned
aircraft, weighing less than 50 pounds, said Jonathan Hill, a
lawyer at Cooley LLP in Washington, D.C., who represented the
television and film companies that won an exemption.
"This may slow down the implementation of commercial
aircraft" in U.S. airspace, he said, because many more people
will seek exemptions. About 150 exemption requests are pending
with the FAA, which has limited staff to handle them, he said.
The FAA contends that Pirker had, among other movements,
flown his model aircraft, a Ritewing Zephyr, "directly towards
an individual standing on a ... sidewalk, causing the individual
to take immediate evasive maneuvers so as to avoid being
struck."
The administrative law judge found in March that the FAA did
not have enforceable regulations against reckless use of
unmanned aircraft, prompting the FAA to appeal to the NTSB. The
judge, Patrick Geraghty, found that the FAA had said in 1981 and
2007 that it excluded model aircraft from its regulations on
aircraft.
In Tuesday's decision, the NTSB found that current U.S.
regulations define aircraft as "any device ... used for flight
in the air." That definition, the NTSB said, applies to "any
aircraft, manned or unmanned, large or small."
The FAA welcomed the NTSB's decision, saying it affirmed the
agency's position that it "may take enforcement action against
anyone who operates a UAS (unamanned aircraft system) or model
aircraft in a careless or reckless manner."
The agency said the proposed civil penalty against Pirker
should stand and it "looks forward to a factual determination by
the administrative law judge on the 'careless or reckless'
nature of the operation in question."
The NTSB board voted unanimously in favor of the decision.
The board currently has four members, down from five when at
full strength.
