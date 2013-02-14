WASHINGTON Feb 14 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Thursday asked for proposals to develop six
research and test sites for unmanned aircraft systems, or
drones, around the United States.
Congress directed the FAA in 2012 to establish the program
to conduct critical research into how best to safely integrate
the unmanned aircarft into the national airspace.
Under the FAA proposal each test site operator must ensure
that its privacy policies conform to Fair Information Practice
Principles, a framework at the core of numerous federal and
state privacy laws.
A 60-day public comment period is planned, and during that
time FAA plans an online listening session to solicit additional
comments on its proposed privacy steps.
Selection of the sites is expected later this year.
(Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)