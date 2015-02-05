(Robert Beckhusen is a defense reporter and editor at
Medium.com. The opinions expressed here are those of the
author.)
By Robert Beckhusen
Feb 4 Let's imagine the worst-case scenario
involving domestic drones. No, not the tiny quadcopter whose
operator mistakenly crashed it on the south lawn of the White
House. Let's try something scarier.
Take several drones, and equip each with a few pounds of
explosives, shrapnel and ball bearings. Then send them on a
one-way kamikaze mission. As the technology advances, network
the drones so they travel in a group and explode at the same
time.
The question is: How do you stop them?
It might sound farfetched. But scenarios like this are now
worrying officials in the Pentagon and the Department of
Homeland Security. A drone attack by terrorists hasn't happened
- yet. But it's possible. German police arrested several
far-right extremists who allegedly planned attacks with a drone
in 2013.Like the car bomb, the drone bomb could become a cheap,
ubiquitous and anonymous way to deliver explosives. The machines
can hop over fences, bypass checkpoints and move too fast for a
security team to react to. What if the target is a congressman,
general or a president?
The good news is that drones are easily jammed. Almost all
rely on a radio link to a ground controller, which makes them
vulnerable to electronic interference. With an accurate enough
sensor, anyone can search and pinpoint drones nearby, tune their
jammer to the same frequency and overwhelm the vehicle with
electronic "noise."
Most domestic drones are highly vulnerable to this attack.
The average consumer drones available in a hobby shop typically
communicate using a frequency of 2.4 or 5.8 gigahertz, or some
combination of both if they carry wireless video cameras.
Two devices using the same frequency can conflict with each
other, which makes flying drones in congested urban areas
inherently risky. Wireless Internet routers inside cellphones
and laptops often broadcast using the same frequencies.
Most drone software is also rarely encrypted. For years,
even the military's most advanced surveillance drones suffered
from this vulnerability, which the Taliban used to intercept
Predator drone surveillance videos over Afghanistan. In 2011,
Iran used a more sophisticated form of GPS "spoofing" to capture
a secretive RQ-170 drone operated by the Central Intelligence
Agency.There's not much sympathy for the machines. The American
public largely hates domestic use of drones, and only 3 percent
are "very likely" to buy one this year, according to a recent
Reuters American Insights poll.
But in a crowded area like a city or airport, searching and
blocking - or hijacking - drones comes with its own set of
problems. Sophisticated sensor and jamming devices are extremely
expensive. A Homeland Security sensor deployed to spot - but not
interfere with - drones flying above the Major League Baseball
All-Star Game in Minneapolis last July "cost several hundred
thousand dollars to operate for just that night," reported the
New York Times.
The Secret Service uses covert radio-frequency jammers
inside a Chevrolet Suburban that travels with the president's
motorcade. These devices disable remotely triggered improvised
bombs. But because they have to disable explosives set off by a
potentially large number of frequencies, the jammers saturate a
wide spectrum, occasionally interfering with cellphones nearby.
This is just a temporary inconvenience for anyone standing
near the convoy. If you think that's bad, a permanent
electromagnetic shield around the White House would interfere
with the whole neighborhood.
Jamming transmitters is also illegal under the
Communications Act of 1934. But as journalist Marc Ambinder
pointed out, the Secret Service has some wiggle room around this
law.It goes without saying that shooting a civilian drone out of
the sky poses a whole other set of complications. But it's
happened outside the United States.
In December 2013, the shotgun-toting crew of a Chinese
military helicopter shot down a fixed-wing drone, which looks
like a tiny airplane, with an 8.5-foot wingspan, as it neared
Beijing Capital Airport. The drone delayed several flights.
According to the state-run People's Liberation Army Daily,
police soon arrested three employees of the private drone
company Beijing UAV Sci-Tech and charged them with endangering
public security.
The drone crash near the White House on Jan. 26 didn't come
close to posing a threat. The operator was merely a drunk
employee of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. So it's
unlikely the Secret Service will begin hovering above the
nation's capital on the lookout for unmanned vehicles - shotguns
in hand.
Some would like the government to go further. After the
drone incident at the White House, Representative Elijah
Cummings (D-Md.) called for building a defense system akin to
Israel's Iron Dome.
Iron Dome uses guided missiles to intercept incoming
rockets. "Just like our friends in Israel feel comfortable with
that Iron Dome," Cummings told the Washington Post, "I want the
people in the White House to feel comfortable, too, and I want
the people who are trying to do us harm to know they cannot
penetrate that sky over the White House."But Iron Dome has a
somewhat mixed success record, at best. Even if the
interceptors hit a rocket, the incoming warheads, in many cases,
continue tumbling down toward populated areas. The same is true
for a drone. Then you have to worry about accidentally shooting
whatever's behind it. It could be a tourist or a commercial
airliner.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all solution, it's better to have
a mix of systems. For the recreational pilot who loses control
of his machine, better firmware can keep it from hovering over
prohibited areas like the White House. Sense-and-avoid radars
can instruct pilots on what to avoid. None of this will stop a
dedicated bad guy, but it's enough to cut down on errant robots
flying off course.
Let's leave the jamming for the worst-case scenarios.
