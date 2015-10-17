WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. government will
announce a new plan requiring anyone buying a drone to register
the device with the Transportation Department, NBC News reported
on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
The plan, which is expected to be announced within days, is
a response to government concerns over the increasing number of
close calls between drones and aircraft flying to and from some
of the country's biggest airports, NBC News said.
Under the plan, the government will work with the drone
industry to set up a structure for registering the unmanned
aerial vehicles, and the regulations could be in place by
Christmas, the network said.
In June, a small drone flew within a few hundred feet
(meters) of a Southwest Airlines flight as the plane was
about to land at Dallas' Love Field airport. The plane landed
safely.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)