(Changes sourcing; adds details and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The Obama administration,
faced with a surge in unauthorized drone flights, will announce
a new initiative on Monday aimed at registering the owners of
unmanned aerial systems (UAS), people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The announcement is expected to be made by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Anthony Foxx and Michael Huerta, administrator of the
Federal Aviation Administration, at a news conference attended
by members of the drone industry.
Two sources who were informed of the plan said the
administration will announce the formation of an independent
advisory committee with the goal of creating the structure of a
federal drone registry by December.
Administration plans for a new registry were first reported
on Friday by NBC News.
The expected initiative represents the administration's
effort to address the rising number of unauthorized drone
sightings near airports and crowded public venues. The FAA has
reported more than 650 unauthorized drone sightings so far this
year, as of Aug. 9, compared with 238 for all of 2014. If
sightings continue at that rate, the number would near 1,100 by
the year end.
The growth in sightings, and forecasts for more than a
million U.S. drone sales next year, have raised concerns about
UAS colliding with commercial aircraft during landing or
take-off, or being used as a weapon in a deliberate attack.
Officials say efforts to track down the owners of rogue
drones have been frustrated in part by a 2012 congressional
decision to bar the FAA from regulating recreational drones.
FAA Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker told a House panel
last week that the agency was considering setting up a registry
with manufacturers to keep track of drone owners, commercial and
recreational.
Like other federal agencies including the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security and the Pentagon, FAA is also testing new
technology that could be used to detect and track rogue drone
flights that could pose a safety or security risk.
The sources said a new advisory and rule making committee,
to be announced by administration officials next week, is
expected to include representatives from the drone industry, the
model aircraft community and airline unions.
Republicans and industry officials have blamed the FAA for
the surge in rogue drone flights, saying the U.S. aviation
regulatory agency failed to produce final regulations for
commercial drone flights in time to meet a Sept. 30, 2015,
congressional deadline.
Final drone regulations are now expected early in 2016.
A spokeswoman with the U.S. Department of Transportation
declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler
and Ed Davies)