By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 24 E-commerce power Amazon.com
blasted federal regulators on Tuesday for being slow to
approve commercial drone testing, saying the United States is
falling behind other countries in the potentially lucrative area
of unmanned aviation technology.
Less than a week after the Federal Aviation Administration
gave Amazon.com the green light to test a delivery drone
outdoors, the company told U.S. lawmakers that the prototype had
already become obsolete while the company waited more than six
months for the agency's permission.
"We don't test it anymore. We've moved on to more advanced
designs that we already are testing abroad," said Paul Misener,
Amazon.com's vice president for global public policy.
"Nowhere outside of the United States have we been required
to wait more than one or two months to begin testing," Misener
testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation Operations,
Safety and Security.
The Amazon.com case illustrates the frustrations of many
industry representatives, who say the U.S. regulatory process is
not keeping up with rapidly developing drone technology that
could generate new revenues and cost savings for a range of
industries.
Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, the FAA sought to alleviate some
of that frustration by announcing a new "blanket" approval that
allows companies with exemptions from a U.S. ban on commercial
drone use to fly limited operations without seeking new approval
for each project.
The change affects only flights of up to 200 feet (61
metres) during daylight hours and within a drone operator's line
of sight.
Seattle-based Amazon.com, the largest e-commerce company in
the United States, wants to use drones to deliver packages to
its customers over distances of 10 miles (16 km) or more, which
would require drones to travel autonomously while equipped with
technology to avoid collisions with other aircraft.
Misener said European and other international authorities
have more "reasonable" approaches that recognize the potential
economic benefits of commercial drone operations.
"This low level of government attention and slow pace are
inadequate, especially compared to the regulatory efforts in
other countries," Misener said, calling on regulators to begin
planning now for drone systems capable of autonomous travel.
Margaret Gilligan, FAA's associate administrator for aviation
safety, defended the pace of FAA drone actions on safety
grounds, saying U.S. airspace is more complex and more heavily
traveled than that of other countries. She told the Senate
panel that regulators could set new standards for autonomous
drone operations within a year.
The FAA recently proposed rules that would lift the current
ban on most commercial drone flights, but several restrictions
attached would make package delivery and other business
applications unfeasible.
Among other constraints, the proposed rules would limit
commercial drones to an altitude of 500 feet (150 metres), allow
flights only during daytime and require operators to keep the
aircraft in sight at all times.
The agency does not expect to finalize the rules until late
2016 or early 2017, according to government officials. During
this period, the current ban will stay in place; companies can
apply for exemptions to use drones for specific business
applications.
Gilligan said the FAA has granted more than 60 exemptions
out of several hundred requests.
Meanwhile, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom
have progressed toward airspace integration and allow for
commercial use, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said
in a report to the subcommittee.
Australia has granted operating certificates to 185
businesses, while several European countries have granted
licenses to more than 1,000 operators, according to the report.
While the GAO said overseas restrictions are similar to
those proposed by the FAA, it noted that France has begun to
allow beyond-line-of-sight operations on a limited basis.
