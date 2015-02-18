By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 U.S. weapons makers on
Wednesday cautiously welcomed a new U.S. export policy for
unmanned planes, saying it could boost equipment sales while
making it easier for the U.S. military to operate with allies in
future conflicts.
The U.S. government on Tuesday established a policy for
sales of military and commercial drones, including armed ones,
that maps out more clearly how it will judge possible exports,
but maintain strict controls on sales.[ID: nL1N0VR1R1]
"It's a good thing. There are a lot of countries around the
world that want those capabilities," said Marillyn Hewson, chief
executive of Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the
Hellfire missiles used on Predator and Reaper drones built by
privately held General Atomics. "I think it's a win-win."
Hewson said the impact of the new policy would depend on how
it was implemented by the U.S. government, but it made sense for
Washington to streamline its export process to help U.S. allies
beef up their ability to fight major security threats.
"From the government's perspective ... this will help them
build the capability (of partners) so they can support the
global security initiatives around the world," Hewson told
Reuters in an interview at the company's annual "media day."
General Atomics also welcomed the news.
"General Atomics supports the administration's new policy as
a step forward in improving relationships with our key allies
and enabling interoperable missions across a broad range of
engagements," Frank Pace, president of the company's aircraft
systems business, said in a statement.
Micah Zenko, a drone expert at the Council on Foreign
Relations think tank, said U.S. allies were looking for training
and maintenance in addition to the actual aircraft, which could
spell further opportunities for companies in coming years.
Northrop Grumman Corp, which builds Global Hawk and
Triton high-altitude spy planes, declined comment, saying it
needed to study the new policy first.
The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International,
an industry trade group, also reserved judgment for now.
"The devil's in the details," said Remy Nathan, vice
president of the Aerospace Industries Association. His group has
asked for a briefing about the classified details of the policy.
Nathan said the new policy should help industry and
government agencies better understand the factors that will be
used to decide whether to approve exports of military and
commercial drones, clarifying a previously murky area.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)