WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. aviation authorities
said on Monday they would consider allowing the film and
television industry to use unmanned aircraft, or drones, for the
first time.
Seven aerial photo and video production companies have asked
for regulatory exemptions, facilitated by the Motion Picture
Association of America, the Federal Aviation Administration said
in a release.
The agency cited "tangible economic benefits" that could
result from the move, but said it would act to make sure safety
issues associated with drone use were mitigated.
Media companies are among the commercial groups not allowed
under current FAA rules, but tens of thousands of drones are
already in use in the United States, often flouting federal
restrictions, for a wide range of tasks from farming to film
making..
Their use has raised privacy and safety concerns. The FAA
last month highlighted a case where a drone nearly collided with
a passenger plane near a Florida airport.
The FAA has issued a number of exemptions, including to law
enforcement, and has said it is "working
aggressively to ensure the safe integration of unmanned aircraft
systems into the national airspace."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill
