Sept 24 The U.S. government has plans to permit
seven movie and television companies to use commercial drone
flights for filming inside closed sets as early as Thursday,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The companies that might get permission include Flying-Cam
Inc, which has used drones to film sequences overseas for Bond
films such as "Skyfall" and "Quantum of Solace," the source told
Reuters.
Other companies likely to receive approval are HeliVideo
Productions LLC, Aerial MOB LLC, Pictorvision Inc, RC Pro
Productions Consulting LLC, Astraeus Aerial and Snaproll Media
LLC.
The decision is expected to be announced by U.S. Secretary
of Transportation Anthony Foxx, the source said.
In 2012, Congress required the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) to establish a road map for the broader use
of drones.
The FAA has allowed limited use of drones in the United
States for surveillance, law enforcement, atmospheric research
and other applications.
In 2013, the U.S. government created six sites for
companies, universities and others to test drones for broader
commercial use in Alaska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Texas,
and Virginia.
In August, Google Inc said it was
developing airborne drones capable of flying on their own and
delivering anything from candy to medicine.
Google rival Amazon.com Inc announced plans last
year to use aerial delivery drones for a service called "Prime
Air."
