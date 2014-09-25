WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) loosened restrictions on the commercial use of drones on Thursday, granting six television and movie companies permission to use the small, remotely piloted aircraft to shoot scenes on sets.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in broadening commercial (drone) use while ensuring we maintain our world-class safety record in all forms of flight," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

"These companies are blazing a trail that others are already following, offering the promise of new advances in agriculture and utility safety and maintenance," he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)