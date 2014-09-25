WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) loosened restrictions on the commercial use
of drones on Thursday, granting six television and movie
companies permission to use the small, remotely piloted aircraft
to shoot scenes on sets.
"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in
broadening commercial (drone) use while ensuring we maintain our
world-class safety record in all forms of flight," said
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
"These companies are blazing a trail that others are already
following, offering the promise of new advances in agriculture
and utility safety and maintenance," he said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)