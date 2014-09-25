(Adds comment from companies' lawyer; link to interview)
By Eric Beech and Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. aviation regulators
loosened restrictions on the commercial use of drones on
Thursday, granting six television and movie production companies
permission to use the small, remotely piloted aircraft to shoot
scenes on closed sets.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it would allow
filming with drones provided the aircraft weigh 55 pounds (25
kg) or less, are used within sight of the remote pilot, who must
hold a private pilot's license, and are flown under 400 feet
(120 metres) in altitude, among other restrictions.
The approval marks a major advance for the growing drone
industry, which is expected to generate billions of dollars in
economic activity once restrictions on commercial use of drones
are removed. The FAA currently bans most commercial drone
flights, but is required by Congress to integrate drones into
the U.S. airspace in coming years.
"This is the first step to allowing the film and television
industry to use unmanned aircraft systems in our nation's
airspace, and it's a milestone in the wider effort to allow
unmanned aircraft for many different types of commercial use,"
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a conference call.
The six companies that received FAA exemptions from the
drone ban are Astraeus Aerial, Aerial MOB LLC, HeliVideo
Productions LLC, Pictorvision Inc, RC Pro Productions Consulting
LLC dba Vortex Aerial, and Snaproll Media, LLC.
The FAA said it has asked for additional information from
Flying-Cam Inc, a seventh aerial video company that filed for
exemptions with this group in June. The agency said it is
working closely with the company to obtain the information.
In granting the exemptions, the FAA barred the six companies
from making drone flights at night, required that flights take
place on sets closed to the public, and said operators must
inspect the aircraft before each flight.
The film and television industry hailed the FAA decision.
"Today's announcement is a great victory for the industry
but also a great victory for audiences," Chris Dodd, chairman
and chief executive officer of the Motion Picture Association of
America, said on the conference call.
Dodd noted that drones have been used in other countries to
film scenes in such movies as the James Bond film "Skyfall" and
the "Harry Potter" series. "This is going to bring a lot of
business back home to the United States," he said.
QUICK APPROVAL
The drone industry has mushroomed in recent years with the
arrival of small, inexpensive remote-control aircraft that can
carry cameras, sensors or other equipment that makes them useful
for a wide range of uses, from inspecting oil pipelines to crop
dusting to locating people lost in the wilderness.
The drone industry would create at least 70,000 U.S. jobs in
the first three years after the aircraft are integrated into
U.S. airspace, and generate nearly $14 billion in economic
activity, according to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle
Systems International, a trade group.
The FAA's approval shows the agency working relatively
quickly to approve new uses, since the petitions for exemptions
were filed in May and June. Under law, the agency had to respond
to the requests in 120 days, said attorney Jonathan Hill, of
counsel at Cooley LLP, who filed the exemption requests to the
FAA.
"It's for the six specific companies on closed-set filming,"
said Hill. "It's restrictive and regulatory in nature. But it's
a welcome first step."
The exemptions come as the FAA is still drafting proposed
rules for integrating commercial drones into the national
airspace. A draft set of those rules is circulating in
Washington, according to industry sources, but the FAA is widely
expected to miss a deadline of publishing the draft rules this
year.
Final approval is expected to be years away, which means
exemptions like those granted on Thursday are the only way
businesses can legally get permission to use them.
Last year, the U.S. government created six sites for testing
broader commercial uses, in Alaska, Nevada, New York, North
Dakota, Texas and Virginia.
Among the potential uses: Google Inc has said it
is developing airborne drones capable of flying on their own and
delivering anything from candy to medicine. Amazon.com Inc
announced plans last year to use drones to make home
deliveries.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler, Marguerita
Choy and Ken Wills)