WASHINGTON, June 9 The third of six U.S. test sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, has started operations in Nevada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The main focus of the Nevada site will be on UAS standards and operations, including how air traffic control procedures will evolve as civilian drone use expands.

Tests will involve an Insitu ScanEagle craft flying out of the Desert Rock Airport in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Las Vegas. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing . (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)