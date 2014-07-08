NEW YORK, July 8 Two men accused of flying a
drone so close to a New York police helicopter that it was
forced off course to avoid crashing have been charged with
reckless endangerment, police said on Tuesday.
The close call took place at 2,000 feet (610 metres) high in
dark skies near the George Washington Bridge just after midnight
on Monday, said Detective Annette Markowski.
The drone was "circling and heading toward an NYPD
helicopter, which forced the officers to change course to avoid
collision," Markowski said.
The drone got within 800 feet (244 metres) of the
helicopter, which was operated by two police officers on routine
patrol, she said.
Arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment
were Mendoza Wilkins, 34, and Castro Remy, 23, both of
Manhattan, she said.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Doina Chiacu)