WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday it has expanded the area in
North Dakota where research flights of small drones are
permitted as the drone industry eagerly awaits rules on
commercial use of the unmanned aircraft.
Flights under the auspices of the Northern Plains test site
will now be allowed in most of northeastern North Dakota, FAA
said in a statement, adding that it soon expects to authorize
flights in about two-thirds of the state.
Flight operations at the Northern Plains site, one of six
FAA-authorized test sites in the country, began in May and were
limited to a small area of several square miles.
The North Dakota flights have initially focused on aiding
agricultural research, including checking soil quality and the
status of crops.
The six sites have given companies, universities and others
a place to test small drones, defined as less than 55 pounds (25
kg), for a variety of uses, including package delivery and
aerial surveying.
The FAA is months late in developing small drone
regulations. A draft FAA rule, under review by the White House
Office of Management and Budget, is expected to be published
soon, kicking off a year or two of comment and revisions before
it takes effect.
The FAA rules will cover commercial drone uses, which are
now mostly banned. They will not apply to hobbyists operating
model aircraft. Congress granted these users an exemption from
rules in 2012.
