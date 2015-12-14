(Adds AMA response in paragraphs 7 and 8)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Federal Aviation
Administration, responding to heightened concerns about rogue
drone flights near airports, unveiled a pre-Christmas rule on
Monday requiring drone hobbyists as young as 13 years old to
register their unmanned aircraft.
The new online registry will require current drone owners to
register by Feb. 19, while anyone who acquires aircraft after
Dec. 21 would need to register before their first outdoor
flight. After registering, drone owners will receive an FAA
identification number that they must display on aircraft
weighing between 0.55 pounds (250 grams) and 55 pounds (25 kgs).
The FAA's online registration site, which will be launched
next Monday, will charge drone owners a $5 fee, which officials
said is the same charge required for manned aircraft, including
Boeing 747 jetliners. To encourage participation, the FAA will
waive the fee for the first 30 days that the registry is open.
Federal officials see online registration as one way to
address a surge of rogue drone flights near airports and crowded
public venues that has raised safety concerns among authorities
across the United States.
Two months ago, U.S. officials vowed to have a drone
registry in place before Christmas, when unmanned aircraft are
expected to be a popular gift, including for teenagers.
Drone experts have warned that registration could face legal
challenges.
On Monday, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, a group
representing hobbyists, warned the new registry could violate a
law approved by Congress in 2012 that prohibits the FAA from
regulating unmanned aerial systems, or UAS, used by its members.
"AMA is disappointed with the new rule for UAS
registration," said AMA Executive Director Dave Mathewson. The
group went to court last year to challenge an earlier FAA
decision to class small UAS as aircraft. The litigation is still
pending.
Under the new regulation, drone owners 13 years and older
are required to register their craft, while the parents of
younger children must register them.
"Unmanned aircraft operators are aviators and with that
title comes a great deal of responsibility," U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx told reporters in a conference call.
Failure to register can result in a hefty penalty, including
civil fines of up to $27,500 and criminal penalties of up to
$250,000 and three years in prison.
But FAA officials said they intend to focus on encouraging
compliance through a "Know Before You Fly" public education
campaign backed by some manufacturers, retailers and local law
enforcement.
