WASHINGTON Jan 6 The Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday that 181,000 drones have been
registered in the database it launched just over two weeks ago
in response to a surge of rogue drone flights near airports and
crowded public venues.
The total is a fraction of the 700,000 drones that officials
have said they expected to be sold during the recently ended
Christmas season. FAA said it is working with the private sector
on ways to streamline registration including new smart phone
apps that could allow a manufacturer or retailer to register a
drone automatically by scanning an identification code on the
aircraft.
"As of today, about 181,000 aircraft have been registered,"
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement. "But this
is just the beginning. Now that we have set up the registration
system, our challenge is to make sure everyone is aware of the
requirement and registers."
The FAA unveiled the registry for recreational drone owners
on Dec. 14 and launched the database on Dec. 21. Owners of
drones weighing between 0.55 pound (250 grams) and 55 pounds (25
kgs) must register and display an FAA identification number on
their aircraft.
Federal officials see online registration as one way to
address unauthorized flights near airports and crowded public
venues that have raised safety concerns across the United
States.
The FAA introduced a B4UFLY phone app in August that tells
people about flight restrictions in areas where they intend to
fly their drones.
