WASHINGTON Nov 6 A federal task force is
expected to recommend a Web-based registry for drone owners that
would impose no registration fees, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
The 25-member task force has reached no final decisions
after three days of meetings this week, the sources said.
Discussions are expected to continue via teleconference over the
next two weeks before the committee delivers formal
recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration by Nov.
20.
Owners of small unmanned aerial vehicles would likely have
to sign up on a website or use a smartphone app and put a
visible registration number on the drone.
The process would provide a digital alternative to the more
onerous paper-based registration process for manned aircraft.
Responsibility for registering is expected to fall to the owner
rather than the manufacturer or retail vendor, but the task
force could recommend no penalties for first-time noncompliance,
the sources said.
The sources said this week's meetings focused largely on
top-line issues, leaving details on specific requirements and
privacy questions for later discussions.
U.S. aviation regulators, who expect to begin implementing
registration in December, say a registry would help authorities
combat a surge in rogue drone flights near airports and other
public sites. The flights have raised concerns about safety and
security risks including possible collisions with commercial
aircraft.
David Vos, the leader for Google's Project Wing
and co-chairman of the task force, told a conference this week
that registration should be seen as the first step toward
incorporating drones into U.S. airspace. He predicted that other
steps, including air traffic control systems for low-altitude
drone flights, could follow within the next 12 months.
The FAA is crafting final regulations that would allow
companies to use drones as part of their business operations.
Those rules are expected early next year.
