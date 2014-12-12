By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 Americans shopping for toy
remote-controlled airplanes or helicopters may find, sometime in
the near future, that they come with unexpected accessories: A
raft of new regulations.
The Federal Aviation Administration, by the end of the
month, is expected to propose new rules governing small unmanned
aircraft systems, the first major overhaul of its drone policy.
The agency is closely guarding details, saying only that the
rules will cover a wide range of users flying aircraft or drones
weighing 55 pounds or less.
But legal and policy experts who have advised the FAA and
lobbied on drone regulations said they predict the new
regulations will include restrictions on hundreds of thousands
of people who fly quad-copters or toy planes in parks or
backyards.
The focus on toy aircraft is a new twist. Such regulations
have been in the works for years, largely because of pressure
from businesses wanting to use drones for tasks such as aerial
photography.
Experts said that based on existing drone guidelines, the
new FAA rules, expected to take at least a year to kick in, will
likely require, among other things, recreational fliers to
either join a community-based model aircraft organization - or
obtain authorization from the FAA. The rules also could place
other restrictions on people who fly drones recklessly, the
experts said. If the rules omit discussion of recreational
fliers, the experts added, that could sow confusion on what type
of flying is allowed.
"There's basically going to be two options," said Richard
Hanson, director of government affairs at the Academy of Model
Aeronautics, who has lobbied Congress and advised the FAA on
drone regulations. "You either participate in a community-based
organization or you have to follow the rules as if you are
commercial operator."
RISKY FLIERS
Bona-fide hobbyists have gotten little attention, largely
because Congress in 2012 exempted them from new FAA rules -
provided they adhere to, among other things, the safety code of
a community-based organization, such as AMA, which has more than
170,000 members.
But that carve-out doesn't apply to an estimated 300,000
people in the U.S. who have bought toy aircraft and are largely
unaware of hobbyist association safety codes.
These casual fliers, including people who get a toy drone as
a holiday gift, are blamed for dangerous flights near airports,
stadiums and military bases. The FAA recently documented more
than 190 close calls, including instances of drones flying
within 50 feet of jetliners landing in New York and elsewhere.
"Unfortunately, there are lots of people who've bought these
things at the local store or online who don't know anything
about the AMA or its safety guidelines," said Ted Ellett, a
former FAA chief counsel and head of the unmanned aircraft
systems group at law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.
In the absence of rules, the FAA has largely relied on local
and state police to prosecute risky drone fliers.
GOING SOFT?
Experts say it makes little sense for the FAA to be softer
on hobbyists than on commercial fliers, who have an interest in
flying responsibly to avoid lawsuits and protect their brands.
"Drone technology is far surpassing the flying skills of the
people who have them," said Paul Fraidenburgh, an aviation
lawyer at Buchalter Nemer in Irvine, California. "The fact that
someone is receiving money makes me feel safer about their
operation."
Ellett, the former FAA chief counsel, said the FAA should
issue clear definitions for flights that are exempt from the new
rules - and those that are not. Otherwise, he added, confusion
will be the order of the day.
The AMA has lobbied for the hobbyist exemption, arguing its
members have an 80-year history of safe piloting, even with
planes that are fitted with jet engines and can zoom at 200
miles an hour, the AMA's Hanson said. Those enthusiasts are not
the toy-flying amateurs who order a quad-copter from Amazon.com
Inc that experts expect the FAA's new rule to address.
Hanson served on an FAA advisory group that recommended
light regulation for drones weighing a pound or two but would
ratchet up requirements for flying aircraft of greater size and
power. He said his understanding of current FAA policy suggests
the agency won't provide that kind of stepped regulation.
The AMA's safety code covers items the FAA has said should
apply to hobbyists: not flying carelessly or recklessly,
avoiding prohibited areas, staying below 400 feet, keeping clear
of manned aircraft and not "flying directly over unprotected
people." The AMA's $58 annual membership fee includes $2.5
million in liability insurance.
The FAA said at a congressional hearing on Wednesday it is
trying to educate recreational fliers about safe flight,
recognizing that final rules are at least a year away. In the
same vein, Amazon has linked its online "drone store" to the
AMA, the FAA and other sites with safety information.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, editing by Hank Gilman)