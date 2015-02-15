(Changes "pilot" to "drone" in the third paragraph)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Feb 15 The U.S. aviation regulator
proposed rules on Sunday for commercial drone flights that would
lift some restrictions but would still bar activities such as
the delivery of packages and inspection of pipelines that have
been eyed by companies as a potentially breakthrough use of the
technology.
The long-awaited draft rules from the Federal Aviation
Administration would require unmanned aircraft pilots to obtain
special pilot certificates, stay away from bystanders and fly
only during the day. They limit flying speed to 100 miles per
hour (160 kph) and the altitude to 500 feet (152 meters) above
ground level.
The rules also say pilots must remain in the line of sight
of its radio-control drone, which could limit inspection of
pipelines, crops, and electrical towers that are one of the
major uses envisioned by companies.
The FAA acknowledged the limitation but said those flights
could be made possible with a secondary spotter working with the
pilot of the drone.
"This rule does not deal with beyond line of sight, but does
allow for the use of a visual observer to augment line of sight
by the operator of the unmanned aircraft," FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta said in a conference call with reporters on
Sunday.
The draft rules, nearly 10 years in the making, still must
undergo public comment and revision before becoming final, a
process expected to take at least a year.
If they survive in their current form, they would be
unlikely to help Amazon.com in its quest to eventually
deliver packages with unmanned drones, since they require an
FAA-certified small drone pilot to fly the aircraft and keep it
in line of sight at all times - factors not envisioned in the
online retailer's plan.
Huerta also said, "We don't consider or contemplate in this
rule carrying packages outside of the aircraft itself."
Amazon's vice president of global public policy, Paul
Misener, said the proposal would bar the company's delivery
drones in the United States. Misener also urged the FAA to
address the needs of Amazon and its customers as it carried out
its formal rulemaking process.
"We are committed to realizing our vision ... and are
prepared to deploy where we have the regulatory support we
need," Misener said in an emailed statement.
Other countries have taken a more permissive stance towards
delivery drones. In September, logistics firm DHL said its use
of drones to drop off packages to residents of a German island
was the first such authorized flight in Europe.
"The United States cannot afford to lag behind other
countries in technological innovation because of regulatory
foot-dragging," U.S. Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat,
said in an emailed statement.
RULES EXPECTED TO EVOLVE
Huerta, who said the agency had tried to be "flexible" in
writing the rules, said they set a framework and would evolve
based on discussions with industry and technology developments.
The rules continue current restrictions against filming of
crowds by news organizations, but Huerta said he expected those
procedures to be developed as part of discussions with news
groups.
Separately, President Barack Obama issued a memo outlining
principles for government use of drones, covering such issues as
privacy protections and oversight of federal drone use.
The FAA's draft rules appeared less onerous in some aspects
than the industry had been worried about. There had been
concern, for example, that they would require drone operators to
attend a flight-training school and obtain a certification
similar to that of a manned aircraft pilot.
Commercial drone operators would need to be at least 17
years old, pass an aeronautical knowledge test and be vetted by
the Transportation Security Administration. But they would not
need to undergo the medical tests or flight hours required of
manned aircraft pilots.
"I am very pleased to see a much more reasonable approach to
future regulation than many feared," said Brendan Schulman, a
lawyer who works on drone issues at Kramer Levin Naftalis &
Frankel in New York.
The proposal would benefit U.S. farmers and ranchers as it
would enable them to scout fields more efficiently, said R.J.
Karney, director of Congressional relations at the American Farm
Bureau Federation.
The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
(AUVSI), also praised the draft. The group's president, Brian
Wynne, called it a "good first step in an evolutionary process."
But privacy advocates were concerned there were not enough
limits on when law enforcement agencies would be permitted to
use drones for surveillance.
The proposal "allows the use of data gathered by domestic
drones for any 'authorized purpose', which is not defined,
leaving the door open to inappropriate drone use by federal
agencies," said Neema Singh Guliani, legislative counsel at the
Washington legislative office of the American Civil Liberties
Union, in an emailed statement.
