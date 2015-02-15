NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. aviation regulators are
preparing to ease commercial restrictions on small drones under
a draft rule to be released Sunday, according to regulators and
a government analysis that leaked over the weekend.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department
of Transportation said late Saturday that they had scheduled a
news conference for 10 a.m. ET Sunday to release the draft rule.
It governs drones weighing 55 pounds or less and has been nearly
10 years in the making.
The unusual weekend release was scheduled after an economic
analysis of regulation was inadvertently published on a
government website.
The 79-page analysis, dated February 2015, suggests the FAA
favors making it easier for farmers, photographers and other
businesses to fly drones to survey crops, shoot videos and
inspect remote facilities, such as oil pipelines, drilling rigs
and electrical power towers, among other uses.
The analysis was not a copy of the draft rule itself, and it
was not immediately clear whether it reflected current FAA
thinking. FAA officials were not available for comment late
Saturday.
The draft FAA rule to be released Sunday will kick off a
lengthy comment period that could substantially change the final
rule.
Still, the analysis suggests the FAA is leaning toward more
business-friendly regulations as it integrates drones into the
national airspace.
Business have chafed at the FAA's de facto ban on commercial
flights by drones, also known as small Unmanned Aircraft Systems
(UAS), saying it holds back a multibillion-dollar industry and
puts people at risk flying missions that could be handled safely
by small, remotely piloted aircraft that have become
increasingly capable and inexpensive.
"If the proposed rule would avert only one fatality by using
a small UAS instead of a tower climber, then the $9.2 million
dollar cost of an averted fatality would exceed the costs of
this proposed rule," the analysis says.
The FAA has so far granted about a dozen exemptions on a
case-by-case basis after petitions by individual businesses.
At the same time, the agency has highlighted the risks posed
by small unmanned aircraft, which have been seen over crowded
stadiums and straying into the flight paths of planes landing at
airports.
"This proposed rule would create an enabling business
environment," the analysis says. The FAA rule also would enhance
safety by using unmanned aircraft in place of manned aircraft in
dangerous situations.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Kim Coghill)