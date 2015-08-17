(Repeats story sent Aug. 14 with no changes to text)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Aug 17 U.S. lawmakers are
considering steps to reverse a disturbing rise in illegal drone
flights, including new government enforcement tools to crack
down on rogue flyers, especially near airports, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Discussions in the House of Representatives and Senate
gained new urgency this week, amid heightened fears of a looming
air disaster, after the Federal Aviation Administration reported
a spike in drone sightings near crewed aircraft, including
commercial airliners.
Legislative proposals could be two weeks away. But sources
said options include measures to support new technology to track
and disable rogue drones, compel operators to undergo training
or register their unmanned aircraft before flying, and require
drones to have transponders or other features that would allow
authorities to identify unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, in
flight.
"There's a definite feeling that we need to do something,"
said one source involved in the discussions.
U.S. pilots have reported more than 650 drone sightings so
far this year, as of Aug. 9, compared with 238 total for all of
2014, the FAA said this week. If sightings continue at that
rate, the number would near 1,100 by the end of the year.
Lawmakers and safety advocates say it may be only a matter
of time before a drone collides with a commercial aircraft
during delicate landing or takeoff maneuvers, with potentially
catastrophic consequences.
The safety risks have worsened as drone sales have soared.
Some 700,000 unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to be sold in
the United States this year, according to the Consumer
Electronics Association. That is up from 120,000 in 2013 and
430,000 in 2014. At the same time, the average wholesale price
of drones is expected to drop to $142 in 2016, down 40 percent
from $349 in 2013.
JAIL TIME FOR ROGUES?
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta welcomed news of the
discussions in Congress and told Reuters that authorities are
ready to prosecute rogue operators. That could mean stiff fines
and prison sentences for those who violate federal rules that
require drones to fly no higher than 400 feet (120 metres) and
fly no closer than 5 miles (8 km) from airports.
Another congressional option would create an initiative to
help local communities prosecute unsafe and intrusive drone
behavior under state laws.
New congressional requirements to help identify the
operators of errant drones would mark a major shift from current
regulations that law enforcement officials describe as
ineffective.
Federal aviation regulators currently have limited authority
to act because Congress in 2012 said the FAA could not require
members of the public to register their drones, obtain training,
or fly aircraft with identifying features.
That has left the agency to rely largely on a voluntary
educational program or depend on local law enforcement to track
down operators.
"It would be great to be able to track them back to their
owners. But, lacking compliance with some sort of registration
process, it's very difficult," said Daniel Schwarzbach, a
Houston police officer who heads the Airborne Law Enforcement
Association.
The FAA has opened more than 20 enforcement actions against
drone operators - 2 percent of the unauthorized drone sightings
reported since 2013.
A Reuters analysis of FAA data shows that authorities
identified operators in only one in 10 unauthorized drone
sightings reported last year, while operators were arrested,
detained or cited in only 3 percent.
Congressional aides said lawmakers should be ready to
consider legislation when they return to Capitol Hill in
September from their summer break. But some lawmakers said they
also need to hear from the FAA.
"They can come to us, and we can give them additional
authority. But they haven't asked for it," said Representative
John Mica, a Florida Republican who chairs the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee's transportation panel.
Any such steps may have to take a back seat to Republican
efforts to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system, a
complex and politically sensitive legislative task that could
take up to a year, according to congressional aides. Both the
air traffic control measure and any drone legislation would be
part of a long-term FAA authorization bill.
(Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Soyoung Kim)