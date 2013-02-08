SEATTLE Feb 7 A plan by Seattle police to send
aloft miniature robot drones equipped with stealth spy cameras
has been grounded, following heated criticism of the project by
residents concerned about privacy rights, the mayor said on
Thursday.
Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn said he and Police Chief John Diaz
decided to cancel the use of two unmanned helicopters to better
focus on maintaining the public's trust.
The miniature helicopters, known as Draganflyer X6 drones,
weigh 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg) and are equipped to carry video, still
and night-vision cameras. In Seattle, they would have been used
to search for missing persons and in certain criminal
investigations, police said.
The aircraft would not carry weapons but the use of drones
for even mundane tasks raises ire among some because of the
association of pilotless crafts with covert U.S. missile strikes
in places such as Pakistan and Yemen.
Plans by a number of U.S. law enforcement agencies to use
drones represent a new and controversial frontier for the
technology.
A recent push for unmanned police aircraft was driven by
U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants, including $80,000
used by Seattle to buy the eye-in-the-sky choppers in 2010.
"We agreed that it was time to end the unmanned aerial
vehicle program, so that SPD can focus its resources on public
safety and the community building work that is the department's
priority," McGinn said in a statement.
The drones, which could only remain aloft for 15 minutes
before their batteries ran out, will be returned to the vendor,
McGinn said.
Police in Florida's Miami-Dade County and Houston are among
the law enforcement departments that have acquired aerial
drones. Actual U.S. domestic use of police drone surveillance
aircraft remains limited.
Colorado's Mesa County Sheriff's Department has operated two
small drones since 2010, mainly to create three-dimensional
images of crime scenes.
During a public hearing in Seattle on Wednesday, opponents
of the drone program and the American Civil Liberties Union of
Washington voiced concerns.
"Drones give law enforcement agencies unprecedented
abilities to engage in surveillance and intrude on people's
privacy," Doug Honig, spokesman for ACLU of Washington, said in
an email to Reuters.
At another Seattle public meeting held in October to discuss
the drone proposal, residents erupted into yelling and angry
chants of "No drones!"
