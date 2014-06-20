WASHINGTON, June 20 The fourth of six U.S. test
sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems
(UAS), or drones, has started operations in Texas to study
weather patterns, among other things, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Friday.
The main focus of the Texas site will be on safety of
operations and data gathering in authorized airspace and
airworthiness standards, using an AAAI RS-16 drone weighing
about 85 pounds (39 kg).
Specific projects under the wing of a team at Texas A&M
University-Corpus Christi include the preservation and
restoration of the ocean and ocean wetlands along the Padre
Island National Seashore; and research in advance of approaching
tropical storms.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech)