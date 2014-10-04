Oct 3 An Oregon man has been fined $1,000 for
violating a ban on drones at U.S. parks by flying an unmanned
aircraft in Yellowstone, where it buzzed bison and startled
tourists gathered at a popular geyser basin, a park spokesman
said Friday.
Donald Criswell of Molalla, Oregon, sought to capture video
of wildlife and scenic views by launching a camera-equipped
drone at Yellowstone in August amid a spate of such incidents
that occurred at the park at the height of the summer tourist
season, said spokesman Al Nash.
Criswell pleaded guilty in a federal court in Wyoming on
Thursday in the third prosecution in as many weeks of visitors
who used the devices despite signs warning of the prohibition.
A Dutch tourist last month pleaded guilty to the violation
and was ordered to pay penalties of more than $3,000 for
crashing a drone into Yellowstone's largest and arguably most
famous hot spring in August.
Rangers have been unable to locate the wrecked aircraft but
suspect it sank to the floor of the 121-foot-deep
(37-metre-deep) geologic feature called Grand Prismatic Spring.
Also last month, a visitor from Germany was banned from the
park for a year and sentenced to a year of unsupervised
probation after admitting to flying a drone in July that crashed
into Yellowstone Lake.
Nash said he was hopeful the cases will raise awareness of
the ban for tourists who flock to a park that spans parts of
Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
"When we look at unmanned aircraft, they present a variety
of hazards and challenges in an environment where you have many
wild animals, unique landscapes and millions of visitors," he
said.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)