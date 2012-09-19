* Ruling lets Iowa grain handlers blend off infected corn
* Blended grain can be used for animal feed
* Aflatoxin a risk for corn stressed by drought
* FDA has relaxed its no-blending policy in problem years
CHICAGO, Sept 19 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved a request to allow Iowa, the
nation's largest corn producer, to blend corn containing
aflatoxin, a naturally occurring toxic substance, with other
grain to make animal feed.
The FDA approval, announced Tuesday by the Iowa Department
of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, allows grain dealers in the
state who sign a compliance agreement to blend corn containing
more than 20 parts per billion (ppb) of aflatoxin with corn with
lower levels or no aflatoxin.
Aflatoxin is the toxic byproduct of a mold that tends to
spread in drought-stressed corn. The U.S. grain industry is on
high alert for the substance after the worst drought in half a
century battered the Midwest corn crop.
Under FDA guidelines, certain types of animal feed can
contain an aflatoxin concentration of up to 300 ppb. Human foods
must contain less than 20 ppb, while the threshold for milk is
even lower at 0.5 ppb.
Last month, Iowa began requiring the state's dairy
processors to test all milk received in the state for aflatoxin.
FDA generally forbids grain handlers from blending off corn
containing aflatoxin by mixing it with "clean" grain, but it has
relaxed this policy during years of widespread aflatoxin
problems, upon the request of state officials.
FDA granted Iowa a similar request during droughts in 2003
and 2005 when aflatoxin was found in the state.
Aflatoxin can cause liver disease and is considered
carcinogenic.
Human exposure to high amounts of aflatoxin is rare, but
aflatoxin contamination prompted a series of pet food and
livestock food recalls last December, including products
produced at Cargill's Lecompte, Louisiana, plant and
Procter & Gamble Co'z plant in Henderson, North Carolina.