* Mandatory Iowa milk testing for natural toxin began Friday
* Corn stressed by drought at risk for aflatoxin
* Cows can pass aflatoxin from corn-based feed into milk
* Iowa is the biggest U.S. producer of corn
CHICAGO, Aug 31 Iowa, the No. 1 corn producer in
the United States, on Friday began requiring the state's dairy
processors to test all milk received in the state for aflatoxin,
the toxic byproduct of a mold that tends to spread in
drought-stressed corn.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture said the required
aflatoxin screening of all milk will continue indefinitely.
The order requires milk processors to screen all Grade A and
Grade B farm bulk milk pickup tankers and farm can milk loads
for aflatoxin on a weekly basis. Cows that eat corn infected
with aflatoxin can pass the substance through to their milk.
The department said it was also instituting a state-wide
corn sampling program.
"We were well aware that aflatoxin could be an issue this
year due to the historic drought conditions," Iowa Secretary of
Agriculture Bill Northey said in a statement this week.
"Now that farmers are starting to harvest silage, and corn
in some cases, it is appropriate to begin this screening process
to make sure our milk supply remains safe," Northey said.
The U.S. grain, dairy and crop insurance industries have
been on high alert for outbreaks of aflatoxin in the U.S. corn
harvest following the worst Midwestern drought in half a
century.
Aflatoxin is the byproduct of a powdery, greenish mold that
has emerged in corn fields across much of the Corn Belt and is
harmful or even fatal to livestock. The presence of the mold
does not necessarily lead to aflatoxin.
Under guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), certain types of animal feed can contain an aflatoxin
concentration of up to 300 parts per billion (ppb). Human foods
must contain less than 20 ppb, while the threshold for milk is
even lower, at 0.5 ppb.
Aflatoxin can cause liver disease and is considered
carcinogenic.
Human exposure to high amounts of aflatoxin is rare, but
aflatoxin contamination prompted a series of pet food and
livestock food recalls last December, including products
produced at Cargill's Lecompte, Louisiana, plant and
Procter & Gamble Co plant in Henderson, North Carolina.