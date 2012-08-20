Aug 20 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday that 93 vessels were stranded by low water on the Mississippi River near Greenville, Mississippi, after it closed an 11-mile stretch of the drought-parched waterway for dredging and to replace missing navigation buoys.

The backup included 54 southbound vessels and 39 northbound vessels, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Tippets.

The river was closed on Friday, according to shipping industry sources, although navigation restrictions have been in place in the area since a vessel ran aground at the location on Aug. 11. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)