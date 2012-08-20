Aug 20 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday that
93 vessels were stranded by low water on the Mississippi River
near Greenville, Mississippi, after it closed an 11-mile stretch
of the drought-parched waterway for dredging and to replace
missing navigation buoys.
The backup included 54 southbound vessels and 39 northbound
vessels, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Tippets.
The river was closed on Friday, according to shipping
industry sources, although navigation restrictions have been in
place in the area since a vessel ran aground at the location on
Aug. 11.
