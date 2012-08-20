* Coast Guard closes 11-mile stretch of Mississippi River
* 40 northbound, 57 southbound vessels halted by closure
* No timetable for river reopening
(Recasts, adds details, quotes, updates number of stranded
vessels, adds byline)
By Karl Plume
Aug 20 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday that
97 vessels were stranded by low water on the Mississippi River
near Greenville, Mississippi, after it closed an 11-mile stretch
of the drought-parched waterway for dredging and to replace
missing navigation buoys.
The worst U.S. drought in 56 years has left the river there
at its lowest point since 1988, a year when a similarly dire
drought also stalled commercial traffic on the major shipping
waterway.
Further north, dredging operations near St. Louis were
halting river traffic for 12 hours at a time as the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers worked to keep a shipping lane wide enough
and deep enough for commercial barge tows hauling everything
from grain and fertilizer to steel and coal, industry sources
said.
Shippers have been told for weeks to limit the amount of
cargo loaded onto barges by at least 30 percent so that they sit
higher on the water, and to limit the number of barges in tows,
but numerous vessels have still run aground up and down the
river.
At least three vessels, all with lighter-loaded cargo, ran
aground in recent days between Caruthersville, Missouri, and
Memphis, Tennessee, the Coast Guard said.
The various river shipping restrictions have reduced the
flow of goods to and from Gulf export terminals and driven up
the cost of shipping as cargo volumes have declined but fuel and
labor costs have not.
Some shipping lines have idled a portion of their barge
fleets due to the currently unprofitable freight rates.
"All of the grain export houses are impacted by the closures
on the river and, when the river is open, by the reduced drafts.
It drives up the costs of delivering grain to the port and it
makes logistics a bit of a nightmare," said Jay O'Neil, senior
agricultural economist at Kansas State University.
Barge freight rates were only marginally higher on Monday
since only minimal volumes of grain were being shipped to Gulf
export terminals.
But the upcoming Midwest corn and soybean harvest could
propel freight costs higher if river traffic remains severely
restricted.
The backup at Greenville included 57 southbound vessels and
40 northbound vessels as of Monday afternoon, said Coast Guard
Petty Officer Ryan Tippets, adding that there was no timetable
yet for reopening that stretch of the river.
"There's a Coast Guard cutter on scene surveying and
remarking the channel (with navigation buoys) right now,"
Tippets said.
The river was closed on Friday, according to shipping
industry sources, although navigation restrictions have been in
place in the area since a vessel ran aground at the location on
Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Jim Marshall)