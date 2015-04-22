(Recasts with vote, details)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, April 21 Beverly Hills, the
southern California city renowned for Hollywood-tinged glamour
and luxury, approved stricter water restrictions on Tuesday,
including bans on filling new swimming pools and $1,000 fines
for water violations.
Faced with an order from the governor to cut water use
dramatically as the state reels from a three-year drought, the
five-member city council approved the measures at the end of a
three-hour afternoon meeting.
Beverly Hills is one of the nation's most affluent cities,
with palm tree-lined avenues and mansions surrounded by
emerald-green lawns, fountains and pools.
California's upscale communities have been criticized for
using more water than working-class cities and towns as the
state grapples with a devastating drought that has already
forced tough new conservation measures and badly depleted
reservoirs.
"We have these large properties and we're known as a garden
city," Beverly Hills spokeswoman Therese Kosterman said. "One of
our challenges is to redefine what garden city should look like
and we're hoping that the measures the city council adopts today
will get us moving in the right direction."
The council approved provisions that outlaw the filling of
new swimming pools, though existing pools can be refilled, and
limited lawn watering to two days a week per household down from
three, Kosterman said. Residents who violate the restrictions
could be fined up to $1,000.
The city's Public Works Commission recommended prohibiting
the use of water fountains and barring washing cars. While the
council did ban the washing of cars outside homes, it decided
not to shut down the city's fountains.
Kosterman conceded that some Beverly Hills residents might
take exception to having an empty swimming pool or letting lawns
go brown at their multi-million dollar mansions, but said most
"understand that we're in a severe drought and we need to
conserve water."
California Governor Jerry Brown this month ordered a 25
percent reduction in urban water use, the first such statewide
mandatory water-use restrictions in California history.
Responding to criticism from local leaders, that plan was
later revised to require that cities such as Beverly Hills,
which used the most water, make deeper cuts.
